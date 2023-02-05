Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $41.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 334.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809,373 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.36% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $41,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,171,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $52.13 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97.

