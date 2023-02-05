Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 821,512 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Kennametal worth $32,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Kennametal by 2,888.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 9.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kennametal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kennametal Trading Down 1.2 %

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.92.

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.