Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $36,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SQM. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM opened at $97.09 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $115.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

