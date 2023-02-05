Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,728,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,921,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.09% of Nordstrom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after buying an additional 160,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,402,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 865,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.24.

JWN stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

