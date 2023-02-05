Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 16,840,940 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,840,940 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

