Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 19,302 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,302 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Plexus worth $37,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter worth $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 108.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $108,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,663.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $108,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,663.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,038,647.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.58. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

