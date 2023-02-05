Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 971,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,951,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Adient by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Adient by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at $2,433,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,868.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,762 shares of company stock worth $3,411,963. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADNT opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 2.76.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

