Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 144,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,896,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $350.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $350.36.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

