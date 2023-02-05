Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $27.53 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

