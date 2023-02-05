GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,262 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in GameStop by 305.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 86,661 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in GameStop by 295.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 210,288 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 300.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

GameStop Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of -0.17. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $49.85.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop



GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

