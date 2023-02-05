Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,855,000 after buying an additional 1,741,579 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,594,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,276,000 after purchasing an additional 165,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,380 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

GLPI opened at $53.82 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

