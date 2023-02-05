Geegoopuzzle Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.85 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $1.85 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $6.89 or 0.00029480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00048961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019311 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00223861 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002778 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00174916 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.89333393 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,224,579.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

