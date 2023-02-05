Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.75

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and traded as high as $32.28. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 6,261 shares traded.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.
