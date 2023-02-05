Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.
GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.
In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.22 on Friday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.
Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.
