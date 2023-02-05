Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences updated its FY23 guidance to $6.60 to $7.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.