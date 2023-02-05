Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,313 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Glacier Bancorp worth $32,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.