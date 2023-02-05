Granite Oil (OTCMKTS:GXOCF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69

Granite Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:GXOCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.68. Granite Oil shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 49,600 shares changing hands.
Granite Oil Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.
Granite Oil Company Profile
Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds a 98% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 56,409 net undeveloped acres and 72,652 net developed acres with 68.0 net oil wells and 83.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.
