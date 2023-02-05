Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Harmonic worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $369,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $369,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Stock Down 3.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Stories

