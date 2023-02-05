Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.83

Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as high as $3.12. Harvard Bioscience shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 36,206 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on HBIO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Harvard Bioscience to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $38,000. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 61.0% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 473,747 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 18.3% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 621,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 96,395 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 298,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

