HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 26.0% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,224 shares of company stock worth $18,401,604. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $258.08 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.55.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

