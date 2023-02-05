HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 691 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 233,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day moving average of $170.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,365 shares of company stock valued at $34,927,325 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

