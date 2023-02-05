HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HQY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -85.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in HealthEquity by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

