HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.82

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €49.82 ($54.15) and traded as high as €64.88 ($70.52). HeidelbergCement shares last traded at €64.42 ($70.02), with a volume of 629,105 shares trading hands.

HEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($66.63) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.84.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

