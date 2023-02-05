Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 579,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,047,000 after acquiring an additional 558,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $45.35 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

