Hidigital btc Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (HDBTC)

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Hidigital btc has a total market capitalization of $7.33 billion and $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hidigital btc token can currently be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hidigital btc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00425985 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,797.89 or 0.29055477 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00417717 BTC.

About Hidigital btc

Hidigital btc was first traded on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hidigital btc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hidigital btc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hidigital btc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hidigital btc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.