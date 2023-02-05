Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 409.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

