Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 276,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 825,405 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.3% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 410,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 179,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

HIMS stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $8.54.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $144.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,904.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,904.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,625 shares of company stock worth $760,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

