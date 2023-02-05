Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $93.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock opened at $84.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $85.31.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after buying an additional 97,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,579,000 after buying an additional 345,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,229,000 after buying an additional 73,451 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after purchasing an additional 672,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

