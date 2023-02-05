Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.36

Shares of Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and traded as high as $8.81. Hypera shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 6,644 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hypera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Hypera alerts:

Hypera Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.