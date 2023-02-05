ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ICL Group by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,750,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after buying an additional 3,482,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,257,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 1,397,926 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in ICL Group by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,649,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 886,796 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 2,085.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 922,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 880,404 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 711,544 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

ICL Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2435 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

ICL Group Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.