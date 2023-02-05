IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $247.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $245.00 to $247.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.25.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $229.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.75. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of IDEX by 491.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

