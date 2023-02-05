IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.25.

NYSE:IEX opened at $229.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.86 and a 200-day moving average of $218.75. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 131,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

