IFG Group (LON:IFP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $193.00

IFG Group plc (LON:IFP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 193 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.38). IFG Group shares last traded at GBX 193 ($2.38), with a volume of 270,874 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 193. The firm has a market cap of £203.43 million and a P/E ratio of -214.44.

IFG Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the intermediation and administration of financial service products primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Platform and Independent Wealth Management. The company offers platform services in retirement and wealth planning markets, including individual savings accounts and general investment accounts, as well as self-invested personal pension products; pension administration services; and independent financial advisory services to private clients and organizations.

