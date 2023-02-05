Image Scan (LON:IGE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 488,444 shares trading hands.

Image Scan Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16.

Get Image Scan alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sunil Vadgama bought 61,353 shares of Image Scan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £1,227.06 ($1,515.45). In other Image Scan news, insider Sarah Atwell-King acquired 152,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £1,529.85 ($1,889.40). Also, insider Sunil Vadgama acquired 61,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £1,227.06 ($1,515.45).

Image Scan Company Profile

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; bomb suppression blankets and safety circles data sheet; 3DX-EOD bomb disposal suit data sheet; and 3DX-search suit data sheet.The company's industrial products include production line systems, such as MDXi-NT, a high-resolution turnkey X-ray inspection system; laboratory systems, which comprise MDXi, cabinet based systems for stand-alone use; ThreatScan-LS1 X-ray scanning systems; and emission control solutions and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Image Scan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Scan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.