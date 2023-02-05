Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 726 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MED. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 6,509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MED. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Medifast Trading Down 0.4 %

MED opened at $115.84 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $200.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.05. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.41. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.82% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.