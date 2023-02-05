Inspire Investing LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,566,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heska by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 871,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after buying an additional 34,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,913,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heska by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Heska by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,387,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heska

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,760.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,307,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,760.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heska Stock Down 5.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSKA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $57.83 and a 52-week high of $154.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.89.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.72 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

