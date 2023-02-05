Inspire Investing LLC Has $206,000 Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 97.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 390.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE IVR opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.