Inspire Investing LLC Increases Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 2,888.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 196.5% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 34,928 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 15.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 44.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 21,996 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kennametal Stock Down 1.2 %

About Kennametal

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

