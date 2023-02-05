Inspire Investing LLC Invests $205,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,787 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 96.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapid7 stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $118.25.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

