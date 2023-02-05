Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSP. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 32.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 511,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insperity Price Performance

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $113.26 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $121.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.