Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYH stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYH. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

