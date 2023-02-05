Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVI. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Viad by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 151,137 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 148,282 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 692,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,121,000 after buying an additional 128,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 106,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 991,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,318,000 after buying an additional 93,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VVI. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Viad Price Performance

Shares of Viad stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $382.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.80 million. Viad had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 0.79%. Analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

