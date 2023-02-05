Inspire Investing LLC Sells 380 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $199.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $202.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

