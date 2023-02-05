Inspire Investing LLC Sells 51 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Saia by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 4.0% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Saia stock opened at $286.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $306.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

