Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 25.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,294,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,881,000 after buying an additional 462,292 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 59.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 761,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 283,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 31.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 973,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,722,000 after purchasing an additional 233,854 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at $5,326,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1,891.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORM. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor Profile

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

