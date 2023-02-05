Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 12,761 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,723,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,334,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,136,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

