International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 39,550 shares changing hands.

International Isotopes Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Fluorine Products, and Radiological Services.

