Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,927 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $24.91 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17.

