Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.43

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and traded as high as $31.95. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF shares last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 49,639 shares changing hands.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2,022.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 772,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735,963 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 937.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

