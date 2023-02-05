Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLT opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.